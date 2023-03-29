US Continues to Provide All Notifications, But Biannual Data on New START-State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The United States continues to provide Russia with all required notifications under the New START nuclear arms treaty except for semi-annual data exchanges on high numbers, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

"Aside from the biannual data exchange, the US continues to provide all required notifications under the New START treaty, and we're carefully assessing the national security impact of Russia's failure to comply with its notifications and other treaty obligations," Patel said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb said that Russian defense officials during their interaction on Monday with US counterparts said that Moscow would not exchange semi-annual data with Washington in line with the New START treaty.

As a countermeasure, the United States has decided that it will also not provide the semi-annual data on high-level numbers back to Russia, Plumb said.