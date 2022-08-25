US Continues to Push for Demilitarized Zone Around Ukrainian Nuclear Plants - State Dept.

The United States continues to stress the need to create demilitarized zones around Ukrainian nuclear power facilities such as the one at Zaporizhzhia, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The United States continues to stress the need to create demilitarized zones around Ukrainian nuclear power facilities such as the one at Zaporizhzhia, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said on Thursday.

"Of course, creating a demilitarized zone around these nuclear power plants is something that we are continuing to stress," Jenkins said during a press briefing.

Jenkins also reiterated the Biden administration's calls for Russia to return control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to Ukraine and cease military activity around nuclear sites. A radiological release from a plant would impact both nearby countries and the wider international community, Jenkins said.