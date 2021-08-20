US Continues to Rapidly Deploy More Consular Officers to Qatar, Kuwait - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The United States continues to deploy more consular officers in Qatar and Kuwait to ensure it can evacuate Americans and others amid the situation in Afghanistan, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We're continuing to rapidly deploy additional consular officers [to Qatar and Kuwait] to ensure we can welcome Americans and others," Price said during a press briefing.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country. Numerous countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation.

On Wednesday, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said the Biden administration plans to nearly double the number of consular officers in Afghanistan by Friday to increase the number of non-combatant evacuees.