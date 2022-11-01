US Continues to See Ships Carrying Grain From Ukraine After Russia Quit Deal - White House

The United States continues to see ships carrying grain leaving Ukraine and considers it a "good thing" after Russia suspended participation in the grain exports agreement, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The United States continues to see ships carrying grain leaving Ukraine and considers it a "good thing" after Russia suspended participation in the grain exports agreement, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We continue to see ships leaving Ukraine full of grain, including today, and that's a good thing," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said that the Ukrainian, Turkish and United Nations delegations agreed not to plan any movement of vessels under the Black Sea Grain Initiative for November 2.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain agreement following Ukraine's drone attack targeting military and civilian ships in Sevastopol. The Defense Ministry said the preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of United Kingdom specialists, with Ukraine using the grain deal security corridor.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine signed agreements brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to ensure the safe exports of grain and fertilizer from three Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea after the world body sounded the alarm over a looming global food crisis.