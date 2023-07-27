US Continues to Seek Alternative Routes for Ukraine Grain Post-Deal - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The United States is continuing to seek alternative routes for Ukrainian grain after Russia backed out of the grain exports agreement, formerly known as the Black Sea Initiative, last week, Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"The best way for this grain to get to market is through maritime lanes through the Black Sea, the Mediterranean. And obviously, that's not going to happen now--or at least for some time. We are working with our EU partners, we're working with Ukraine, and other European partners to see if there are other ways to get grain to market over land," Kirby said during a White House press briefing.

Kirby added that such overland routes would be less efficient than sea routes, given the limitations of ground transportation, but the United States is working to increase the flow of Ukraine's grain exports.

"You could use rail, you could use truck routes. You could also look at perhaps other EU ports, but you got to gotta get it out of Ukraine to be able to use other EU ports," Kirby said.

NATO said on Wednesday that it was disappointed by Russia's decision to back out of the grain deal, and plans to increase surveillance in the Black Sea region in response.

Russia refused to extend the Black Sea deal last week, following its long-time criticism of the UN's failure to facilitate its grain and fertilizer exports as was required under the accord.