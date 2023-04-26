UrduPoint.com

US Continues To Seek Diplomatic Breakthrough With North Korea - Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 11:15 PM

The United States continues to seek diplomatic progress with North Korea, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday following his talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The United States continues to seek diplomatic progress with North Korea, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday following his talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

"We continue to seek serious and substantial diplomatic breakthroughs with the DPRK to bolster stability on the peninsula, reduce the threat of proliferation and address our humanitarian human rights concerns for the people in the DPRK," Biden said during a press conference in Washington.

