US Continues To Seek Serious, Sustained Dialogue With North Korea - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) US Special Envoy for North Korea Sung Kim and his South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk discussed North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test and the United States' efforts to continue seeking serious dialogue with Pyongyang to address its concerns, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"On April 4, Special Representative for the DPRK Sung Kim met with ROK Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk in Washington, DC...Special Representative Kim underscored the United States' ironclad commitment to the security of the ROK, while reaffirming that the United States continues to seek serious and sustained dialogue with the DPRK," Price said in a press release.

Both sides agreed on the importance of a strong and unified response to North Korea's ballistic missile test launches this year, Price said.

Kim also underscored the need to have close bilateral coordination with South Korea, other allies and partners in efforts to reach complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Kim and Noh met in the US capital on Monday to discuss North Korea's latest actions, Price said.

