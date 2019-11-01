US Continues to Supply Arms to SDF, Has No Plans to End Deliveries - Kurdish Politician

The United States continues to supply weapons to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and is not planning to end its arms deliveries, Ilham Ehmed, the president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council the SDF political branch told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The United States continues to supply weapons to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and is not planning to end its arms deliveries, Ilham Ehmed, the president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council the SDF political branch told Sputnik.

US President Donald Trump said in early October that, despite withdrawing its troops backing the SDF in northeast Syria, the United States had not abandoned the Kurds and was still helping with finances and weapons. The US decision to pull forces from the region came shortly before Ankara launched an offensive there, aimed against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and Kurdish militias that Ankara considers terrorists.

"They do [continue to send weapons]," Ehmed said, stressing the United States did not have any plans to end its arms deliveries at the moment.

According to her, the United States will keep sending weapons if the SDF continues fighting the IS.

"They have to help us because we have nothing. Turkey is attacking us, and they are doing genocide against us," Ehmed said, referring to Turkey's campaign in northeastern Syria.

The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on October 17 for a 120-hour ceasefire in northern Syria to allow the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters.

As the ceasefire came to an end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a memorandum in Sochi. According to the agreement, Russian military police and Syrian border guards were to facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from the 18-mile safe zone on the Syria-Turkish border within 150 hours.