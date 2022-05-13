US Continues to Support Exiled Myanmar Government of National Unity - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with representatives from Myanmar's exiled National Unity Government (NUG) and reiterated the United States' "robust" support for it, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday.

"Deputy Secretary Sherman met today in Washington with NUG representatives, including Zin Mar Aung," Price said. "The Deputy Secretary underscored robust US support for the people of Burma in the face of the regime's brutal crackdown."

Sherman pledged to continue providing support to all those working peacefully toward the restoration of Myanmar's path to inclusive democracy, Price said.

"Noting the many Southeast Asian leaders in Washington for the US-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Special Summit, the deputy secretary highlighted that the United States would continue to work closely with ASEAN and other partners in pressing for a just and peaceful resolution to the crisis in Burma," Price said.

Sherman also condemned the escalating regime violence that has led to a humanitarian crisis and called for unhindered humanitarian access to assist all those in need in Myanmar, Price also said.

Sherman then thanked Zin Mar Aung for her courage and dedication to the people of Myanmar and offered US support for an inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous democracy, Price added.