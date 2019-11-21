US Continues to Support Guaido Despite Venezuelan Protests Losing Momentum - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The number of anti-government protesters has declined in Venezuela but the United States continues to relentlessly support self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The current situation in Venezuela remains tense, though there are positive elements. The country recently faced opposition rallies. Fortunately, there were no serious incidents. We have noticed that the number of protesters from the opposition has noticeably decreased," she said.

Zakharova stressed that the United States continued to ignore the positive changes taking place in the negotiations between the government and the opposition.

"Due to the lack of ideas, the tools to overthrow the legitimate government remain the same: toughening unlawful unilateral measures; relentless support for Guaido, who is losing popularity; a continuous propaganda campaign against [President Nicolas] Maduro; and disruptive actions within the country," she added.

Venezuela entered a political crisis after opposition leader Guaido proclaimed himself president in January. Several countries, including the US, have endorsed him as Venezuela's leader and urged Maduro to step down. Maduro, in turn, accused the US of attempting to orchestrate a coup in the country and bring Guaido to power. Russia, China, Turkey, and several other countries have continued to recognize Maduro as the legitimate Venezuelan leader.