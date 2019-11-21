UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Continues To Support Guaido Despite Venezuelan Protests Losing Momentum - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:30 PM

US Continues to Support Guaido Despite Venezuelan Protests Losing Momentum - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The number of anti-government protesters has declined in Venezuela but the United States continues to relentlessly support self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The current situation in Venezuela remains tense, though there are positive elements. The country recently faced opposition rallies. Fortunately, there were no serious incidents. We have noticed that the number of protesters from the opposition has noticeably decreased," she said.

Zakharova stressed that the United States continued to ignore the positive changes taking place in the negotiations between the government and the opposition.

"Due to the lack of ideas, the tools to overthrow the legitimate government remain the same: toughening unlawful unilateral measures; relentless support for Guaido, who is losing popularity; a continuous propaganda campaign against [President Nicolas] Maduro; and disruptive actions within the country," she added.

Venezuela entered a political crisis after opposition leader Guaido proclaimed himself president in January. Several countries, including the US, have endorsed him as Venezuela's leader and urged Maduro to step down. Maduro, in turn, accused the US of attempting to orchestrate a coup in the country and bring Guaido to power. Russia, China, Turkey, and several other countries have continued to recognize Maduro as the legitimate Venezuelan leader.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey China Same United States Venezuela January From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Lavrov to Meet With Diplomats From China, Nepal on ..

7 minutes ago

US Senate Votes for Stopgap Measure to Keep Federa ..

8 minutes ago

ICRC Assists in Release of 10 Afghan Security Pers ..

8 minutes ago

Two US Airmen Killed in Aircraft Mishap During Tra ..

8 minutes ago

Jam Kamal directs Commissioner Makran Division to ..

8 minutes ago

Zakharova Hints at Reciprocity Principle After UK ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.