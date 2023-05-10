UrduPoint.com

US Continues To Train Ukrainian Troops, Discussing With Kiev Maintaining Effort - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 12:30 AM

US Continues to Train Ukrainian Troops, Discussing With Kiev Maintaining Effort - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The United States will continue to train Ukrainian forces for as long as there is a demand, which is currently under discussion with Kiev, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said on Tuesday.

"We will be able to maintain that support and that capability to train Ukrainians, as long as the demand is there," Ryder said during a press briefing. "So we continue to discuss that with our Ukrainian partners in terms of sending additional forces."

Ryder said the United States is currently training a couple of thousand Ukrainian troops.

