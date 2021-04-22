US Continues to Urge Iran to Release All Wrongfully Detained Americans - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The United States continues to urge Iran to release all wrongfully detained US, a senior State Department official said during a telephone briefing.

"As in all of these indirect conversations we have with Iran, we always insist on the necessity of releasing wrongfully detained citizens," the official said on Wednesday.

"That was the case again during this round [of talks] and it will be true any time we have contact with the Iranians, whether it's about the nuclear deal or not."