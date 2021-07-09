US Continues to Violate Human Rights Inside Country, Abroad - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The United States continues to grossly violate human rights both inside the country and abroad, the Russian Foreign Ministry's report said on Friday.

"The United States continues to grossly violate human rights both inside and outside the country, including through illegal unilateral coercive measures (sanctions), the most egregious example of which is the imposed and ongoing (despite numerous UN General Assembly resolutions) blockade of Cuba," the report read.

The level of racism, antisemitism, islamophobia and other forms of discrimination "continues to rise in the US," according to the report.

Moreover, the situation with freedom of the media in the US remains extremely ambiguous, and continues to worsen, the ministry added.