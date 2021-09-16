US Continues to Work With ASEAN, Quad to Build Free Indo-Pacific - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The United States will continue to work with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the Quad) to build a free and open Indo-Pacific region, President Joe Biden said.

"The United States will also continue to work ASEAN and the Quad as we stated earlier, our five treaty allies and other close partners in the Indo-Pacific, as well as allies and partners in Europe and around the world to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific and build a future of peace and opportunity for all the people of the region," Biden said during remarks on Wednesday about the forming of the trilateral Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) group.