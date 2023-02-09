UrduPoint.com

US Continues Training Ukrainian Forces In Germany, Prepares For More Classes - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The United States continues to train Ukrainian forces in Germany on combined arms tactics while preparing to conduct future training courses, US Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Wednesday.

"The training in Grafenwoehr, Germany continues. It started mid-January, so we expect that to go for a few more weeks, and then we are prepared to receive follow-on cohorts as Ukraine makes those forces available, which, of course, is the intent," Ryder said during a press briefing.

In January, the United States began providing Ukrainian forces combined arms and joint maneuver training on Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. In recent weeks, a number of countries including the United Kingdom and Germany have pledged tanks to Ukraine, which requires training as well.

The effort by the United States, NATO and others to equip Ukraine with armored vehicles comes as Kiev prepares to respond to a potential Russian offensive and conduct alleged counteroffensive operations.

