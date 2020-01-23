US Continues Using Deconfliction Channels With Russia On Syria - Envoy
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) The United States continues to use deconfliction channels with Russia regarding Syria, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey told reporters on Thursday.
"Our deconfliction efforts are continuing, they are important. Both sides acknowledge that they are important," Jeffrey said.