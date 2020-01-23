UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Continues Using Deconfliction Channels With Russia On Syria - Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 10:28 PM

US Continues Using Deconfliction Channels With Russia on Syria - Envoy

The United States continues to use deconfliction channels with Russia regarding Syria, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) The United States continues to use deconfliction channels with Russia regarding Syria, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey told reporters on Thursday.

"Our deconfliction efforts are continuing, they are important. Both sides acknowledge that they are important," Jeffrey said.

Related Topics

Syria Russia United States

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.