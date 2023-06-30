Open Menu

US Continues Work To Get Gershkovich, Whelan Released From Russia - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2023 | 09:50 PM

US Continues Work to Get Gershkovich, Whelan Released From Russia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The Biden administration continues its work to get US citizens Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan released from Russia, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"We're still working at their release every single day, that has not changed," Kirby said. "Obviously, we have not been successful to date, but that doesn't mean that we aren't going to keep trying."

Kirby said the US government still seeks regular consular access to Gershkovich, claiming they have not been able to get it.

Last week, the Moscow City Court upheld the decision to extend the arrest of Gershkovich - a Wall Street Journal reporter who is accused in Russia of espionage in favor of the United States.

The court's meeting was held behind closed doors due to the confidentiality of the case files.

US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy appeared in the court, accompanied by several employees of the US diplomatic mission.

