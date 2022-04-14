US Continuing to Consider Range of Additional Sanctions Against Russia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The United States is considering a range of sanctions against Russia's economy, financial sector and leadership amid the conflict in Ukraine, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"We are continuing to consider a range of sanctions, a range of ways to hold (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin, his circle, the economy, the financial sector accountable. There will be more to come," Psaki said during a press briefing.