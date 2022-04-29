UrduPoint.com

US Continuing To Review Trump-Era Tariffs On China - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2022 | 01:30 AM

US Continuing to Review Trump-Era Tariffs on China - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The United States is continuing to look at the tariffs on China introduced by the Trump administration, White House press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"There is an ongoing review of that ," Psaki said when asked to what extent the administration is looking at cutting tariffs on Chinese goods as a way to ease inflation. "We are certainly continuing to look at where these tariffs put in place by the prior administration don't make sense. And one of the factors we are looking at as a part of this review is certainly the impact on jobs, and wages and of course on inflation, and costs of course of goods. But we are also looking at where we have concerns about the economic policies and approaches of China."

In 2018, the US hiked duties on certain Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit.

Both countries exchanged several rounds of reciprocal tariffs the following year.

In January 2020, the Trump administration and the Chinese government made a two-year trade deal known as "Phase One," under which the US retained 25% duties on Chinese goods worth about $250 billion per year, and 7.5% duties on goods worth $120 billion, while China committed to purchasing $75 billion worth of US industrial goods, $50 billion worth of energy, $40 billion worth of agricultural products and up to $40 billion in services.

In December 2021, China said it made efforts to fulfill the deal despite the pandemic and expressed the hope that the US would also make efforts on its end to continue developing bilateral trade.

Related Topics

China White House Trump United States January December 2018 2020 Government Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution ..

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution: Attaullah Tarar

1 hour ago
 Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: ..

Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: Khuram Dastgir

1 hour ago
 PFA imposes fine on two eateries

PFA imposes fine on two eateries

1 hour ago
 'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

1 hour ago
 Cyprus Detects 2 Cases of New Unknown Hepatitis - ..

Cyprus Detects 2 Cases of New Unknown Hepatitis - Health Ministry

1 hour ago
 US Prepared to Deter Nuclear Aggression - Ambassad ..

US Prepared to Deter Nuclear Aggression - Ambassador to Russia

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.