US Contractor Died Of 'Cardiac Episode' After Rocket Attack On Base In Iraq - Pentagon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 09:06 PM
An American civilian contractor died of "a cardiac episode" after a rocket attack on a US airbase in Iraq, the Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday
"A US civilian contractor suffered a cardiac episode while sheltering and sadly passed away shortly after," Kirby said in a statement.
There are no reports of injuries among US servicemembers.
According to the statement, 10 rockets were fired at the air base at Al Asad in Iraq.