US Contractor Died of 'Cardiac Episode' after Rocket Attack on Base in Iraq - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) An American civilian contractor died of "a cardiac episode" after a rocket attack on a US airbase in Iraq , the Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"A US civilian contractor suffered a cardiac episode while sheltering and sadly passed away shortly after," Kirby said in a statement.

There are no reports of injuries among US servicemembers.

According to the statement, 10 rockets were fired at the air base at Al Asad in Iraq.