US Contractor Died Of 'Cardiac Episode' After Rocket Attack On Base In Iraq - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 09:06 PM

US Contractor Died of 'Cardiac Episode' after Rocket Attack on Base in Iraq - Pentagon

An American civilian contractor died of "a cardiac episode" after a rocket attack on a US airbase in Iraq, the Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) An American civilian contractor died of "a cardiac episode" after a rocket attack on a US airbase in Iraq, the Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"A US civilian contractor suffered a cardiac episode while sheltering and sadly passed away shortly after," Kirby said in a statement.

There are no reports of injuries among US servicemembers.

According to the statement, 10 rockets were fired at the air base at Al Asad in Iraq.

More Stories From World

