US Contractor Gets 41-Months In Jail For Theft From US Base In Afghanistan - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The US sentenced an American military contractor to more than three years in prison for stealing more than $300,000 worth of equipment from a military base in Afghanistan, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Larry J. Green, 43, of Chesapeake, Virginia was sentenced before US District Judge Arenda L.

Wright Allen to 41 months imprisonment to be followed by two months of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $179,708," the release said.

Green admitted that, between April 2015 and July 2015, he and others stole property, including several generators and a truck.

With help of co-conspirators he sold the items to unknown persons in the Afghan city of Kandahar, the release added.

More Stories From World

