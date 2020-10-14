US Contractor Pleads Guilty to Trying to Steal American Federal Equipment - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) A US contractor has pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal government equipment from a United States military base in Afghanistan, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"An American military contractor pleaded guilty today to her role in a theft ring on a military installation in Kandahar, Afghanistan," the release said.

The Justice Department said the contractor, Varita Quincy of the state of Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of making false statement.

Quincy worked as a supervisor in an office that issued security badges for the movement of personnel and property at the Kandahar Airfield and worked with an accomplice, Larry Green of Virginia, to carry out the scheme, the Justice Department said.

Green notified Quincy which items were of value to steal so he created false official documents to remove the stolen items out of the base in order to sell them, the Justice Department also said.

Green pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to the scheme in July and has his sentencing scheduled on November 19. Quincy's sentencing is set for February 23, 2021, according to the release.