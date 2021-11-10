UrduPoint.com

US Contributes To Deterioration Of Situation In Afghan Economy - Russia's Patrushev

US Contributes to Deterioration of Situation in Afghan Economy - Russia's Patrushev

The United States and its allies continue to contribute to further deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan by isolating the country's economy, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The United States and its allies continue to contribute to further deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan by isolating the country's economy, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"The United States and its allies, instead of recognizing responsibility for the collapse of the Afghan economy and social sphere, continue to contribute to the further degradation of the situation through the economic isolation of Afghanistan," Patrushev told reporters.

