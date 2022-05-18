UrduPoint.com

US Contribution Led To Halt Of Moscow-Kiev Negotiations - Russian Delegation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 01:10 AM

US Contribution Led to Halt of Moscow-Kiev Negotiations - Russian Delegation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Curators of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from Washington have contributed to the fact that Moscow-Kiev negotiations are not ongoing anymore, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs and a member of the Russian delegation, said on Tuesday.

"I am sure that it was Zelenskyy's Washington curators who made a significant contribution to the fact that the negotiations, which began at the request of Ukraine on February 28, eventually turned into stagnation and are now not being conducted in any format," Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

