US-Controlled Militants Hold Over 2,000 Refugees in Camp in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) US-controlled militants are holding more than 2,000 refugees as human shields in the Rukban camp in Syria, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

"More than 2,000 refugees are being held in the camp as human shields by militants from the US-controlled Magavir es-Saura illegal armed group. The so-called US-led 'international anti-terrorist coalition' in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2015 No. 2254 continues to hinder the participation of Russian specialists and representatives of international organizations in the preparation and conduct of humanitarian actions in the territory under its control," Egorov said at a briefing.

He also noted that the refugees are in dire need of food, water and medical care, but they cannot leave the camp without "payoffs" to the militants in amounts significantly exceeding their savings.

Egorov added that US Army Brig. Gen. Eric Strong, authorized representative of the coalition's command, had rejected the Russian proposal to allow the expert group of the Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties to the Rukban refugee camp to assess the humanitarian situation.