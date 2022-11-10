UrduPoint.com

US-Controlled Militants Hold Over 2,000 Refugees In Camp In Syria - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 12:30 AM

US-Controlled Militants Hold Over 2,000 Refugees in Camp in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) US-controlled militants are holding more than 2,000 refugees as human shields in the Rukban camp in Syria, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

"More than 2,000 refugees are being held in the camp as human shields by militants from the US-controlled Magavir es-Saura illegal armed group. The so-called US-led 'international anti-terrorist coalition' in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2015 No. 2254 continues to hinder the participation of Russian specialists and representatives of international organizations in the preparation and conduct of humanitarian actions in the territory under its control," Egorov said at a briefing.

He also noted that the refugees are in dire need of food, water and medical care, but they cannot leave the camp without "payoffs" to the militants in amounts significantly exceeding their savings.

Egorov added that US Army Brig. Gen. Eric Strong, authorized representative of the coalition's command, had rejected the Russian proposal to allow the expert group of the Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties to the Rukban refugee camp to assess the humanitarian situation.

Related Topics

Resolution Militants Army United Nations Syria Water Russia 2015 From Refugee

Recent Stories

US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This ..

US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This Winter to End Conflict - Repo ..

14 seconds ago
 Israel president meets parties as Netanyahu set to ..

Israel president meets parties as Netanyahu set to form government

3 minutes ago
 Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

3 minutes ago
 Brussels proposes 18-bn-euro Ukraine aid package

Brussels proposes 18-bn-euro Ukraine aid package

3 minutes ago
 Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch ..

Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch

5 minutes ago
 Egypt dissident Abdel Fattah's family demands proo ..

Egypt dissident Abdel Fattah's family demands proof of life

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.