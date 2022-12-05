US-Controlled Moscow Bot Farm Imitated Russian Intervention in US Election - Investigators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) A group of people, including Colombian citizen Alberto Enrique Giraldo Saray, used bot farms created in Moscow on orders from the United States to imitate Russia's interference in the 2020 US presidential election, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian investigators said that they had completed a probe against Giraldo Saray in the case of disseminating deliberately false information about the losses of the Russian armed forces in the military operation in Ukraine.

"The investigation into the criminal case has established that the same group of persons followed a similar scheme for using mobile devices with SIM cards from Russian mobile network operators to influence the 2020 US presidential election and imitate Russia's interference in the election campaign.

These facts require analysis for the presence of crime elements jeopardizing the state security," the committee said in a statement.

Alberto, in turn, confirmed that all the mobile phones were controlled from the United States.

"My foreign friends gave me instructions and I followed them. All actions with phones were performed remotely from the United States," Giraldo Saray told reporters.