UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-convicted Banker Quits As Istanbul Exchange Chief

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 03:49 PM

US-convicted banker quits as Istanbul exchange chief

A top Turkish banker convicted in the US of busting sanctions on Iran resigned on Monday as the chief executive of the Istanbul stock exchange, state media reported

Istanbul (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :A top Turkish banker convicted in the US of busting sanctions on Iran resigned on Monday as the chief executive of the Istanbul stock exchange, state media reported.

Mehmet Hakan Atilla, who served as deputy director general of Turkish lender Halkbank, was convicted in 2018 of plotting to help Iran evade US sanctions in a multi-billion Dollar gold-for-oil scheme.

Atilla was released from jail in the US in 2019 after spending two years behind bars, and was named head of the stock exchange in October 2019.

Atilla resigned "of his own accord", the Borsa Istanbul exchange said in a statement, quoted by state news agency Anadolu.

A US Federal court is expected to put Halkbank on trial later this year after charging it with six counts of fraud, money laundering and sanctions offences in 2019.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed the claims, insisting the case against Atilla was "politically motivated".

The resignation comes with Turkey seeking to build a working relationship with the new administration of US President Joe Biden, who has yet to call Erdogan.

Relations between the two NATO allies remain strained over the Halkbank dispute, Syria and other international issues.

Turkey's sovereign wealth fund, which owns Borsa Istanbul, is reportedly planning an initial public offering of the exchange operator next year.

Related Topics

NATO Syria Stock Exchange Exchange Iran Dollar Turkey Jail Istanbul Money Tayyip Erdogan October 2018 2019 Media From Top Court

Recent Stories

National Women’s Football Championship due to st ..

4 minutes ago

Women amongst first line of defence in confronting ..

6 minutes ago

UAE, Tunisia discuss relations, efforts to contain ..

6 minutes ago

Capital's healthy serene vibes revive after recent ..

2 minutes ago

China's futures market continues to expand in Febr ..

2 minutes ago

ANF seizes 9497.063 kg drugs worth US $283.307 mln ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.