US Convicts 2 Neo-Nazi Leaders On Racketeering Charges - Justice Dept.

Fri 19th November 2021 | 02:10 AM

US Convicts 2 Neo-Nazi Leaders on Racketeering Charges - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) A US jury convicted two leaders of the Aryan Circle on racketeering charges stemming from attacks they committed as members of the neo-Nazi group, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"(William Chunn) used his leadership role to order violent stabbings against rival gang members and other victims, as well as to seek out and retaliate against individuals he believed were cooperating with law enforcement," the department said in a press release.

The second defendant, Jesse Blankenship, participated in the shooting of two victims in their homes and the removal of another Aryan Circle member's gang tattoo by burning the victim's skin.

The attacks led to Blankenship's promotion within the gang's leadership ranks, the release said.

Chunn was convicted of racketeering conspiracy and attempted murder while Blankenship was convicted of racketeering and kidnapping, the release added.

Both defendants face maximum penalties of life in prison, according to the release.

