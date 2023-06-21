UrduPoint.com

US Convicts 3 For Stalking Chinese Nationals On Behalf Of Beijing - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) A Federal jury in New York City has convicted three individuals of stalking Chinese citizens in the United States and conspiring to act as illegal agents of the Chinese government, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"(A) federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, convicted three defendants on multiple counts of a superseding indictment charging them with acting and conspiring to act in the United States as illegal agents of the People's Republic of China (PRC), without prior notification to the Attorney General," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Michael McMahon, 55, of Mahwah, New Jersey, was convicted of acting as an illegal agent of China and of participating in a conspiracy to commit interstate stalking and interstate stalking, the release said.

Congying Zheng, 27, of Brooklyn, New York, was convicted of conspiracy to commit interstate stalking and interstate stalking, the release said.

Zhu Yong, 66, of Queens, New York, was convicted of conspiracy to act and acting as an illegal agent of China, conspiracy to commit interstate stalking and interstate stalking, the release said.

According to court documents, McMahon - a retired New York Police Department sergeant working as a private investigator - and Zhu knowingly acted at the direction of Chinese government officials to conduct surveillance and engage in a campaign to harass and stalk residents of the United States to return to China, the release added.

McMahon faces up to 20 years in prison; Zhu faces up to 25 years in prison; and Zheng faces up to 10 years in prison, according to the release.

