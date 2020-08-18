US Convicts Extremist Who Wanted to Restore 'Original Constitution' - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) A US jury handed down a guilty verdict following a week-long trial of a 56-year old man who attempted to purchase hand grenades and other explosives with the stated goal of restoring the original US constitution, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"During two meetings with the undercover agent in January 2016, Daniel Musso reiterated his desire to obtain hand grenades and other illegal military weapons and explosives," the release said on Monday. "Musso explained that he was part of a group that was seeking to bring forth the 'original constitution' and that he and his associates were seeking to obtain military weapons and explosives to 'take our country back.

'"

Musso bought four grenades from an undercover agent and requested additional military grade weapons and explosives as part of a plan to enforce his vision of the US government's role, the release added.

Right-wing extremists such as neo-Nazis and white supremacists have perpetrated two-thirds of the attacks and plots in the United States in 2019 and over 90 percent between January 1 and May 8, 2020, according to a recent report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.