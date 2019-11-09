UrduPoint.com
US Convicts Former Global Energy Executive of Bribing Indonesian Officials - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) A US court convicted the former executive of a multinational energy company of bribing Indonesian officials to win a $118 million power-supply contract, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"After a two-week trial, Lawrence Hoskins, 69, of the United Kingdom, was convicted of six counts of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), three counts of money laundering and two counts of conspiracy," the release said on Friday.

Hoskins was a senior vice president for Alstom's International Network, who engaged in a conspiracy to pay bribes to officials in Indonesia - including a high-ranking member of the Indonesian Parliament and the President of Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), the state-owned and state-controlled electricity company in Indonesia, the release said.

Millions of Dollars were paid in exchange for assistance in securing a $118 million contract to supply power to Indonesian customers, the release added.

US District Judge Janet bond Arterton in the US state of Connecticut scheduled sentencing for January 31, 2020, according to the release.

