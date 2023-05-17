UrduPoint.com

US Convoy Of Vehicles In Nigeria Attacked, No Americans Hurt - Kirby

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 12:30 AM

US Convoy of Vehicles in Nigeria Attacked, No Americans Hurt - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) A US convoy of vehicles was attacked in Nigeria but no Americans were involved or hurt in the attack, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"I just got informed about that here before coming out," Kirby said during the press briefing.

"It does look like a US convoy of vehicles was attacked. What I can tell you is that no US citizens were involved and therefore there were no US citizens hurt."

However, Kirby said that the US government is aware that there were some casualties as a result of the attack.

"But I don't want to get too far ahead of where we are right now. It just happened and the State Department is looking into this," Kirby added.

