US Cooperates With IAEA on AUKUS Compliance With Nuclear Safety Standards - Biden

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The United States cooperates with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure the AUKUS military pact complies with the nuclear safety standards, US President Joe Biden said in his message to the the 66th session of the IAEA General Conference on Monday.

"We are working closely with the IAEA to ensure that the AUKUS partnership among Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States meets the highest nonproliferation standards," US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a readout of Biden's message.