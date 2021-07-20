US Coordinates With Canada, UK, EU New Economic Pressure on Belarus - Ambassador

The United States is coordinating with its international partners, including the United Kingdom, European Union and Canada, new measures for economic pressure on Belarus, US ambassador in Minsk Julie Fisher said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The United States is coordinating with its international partners, including the United Kingdom, European Union and Canada, new measures for economic pressure on Belarus, US ambassador in Minsk Julie Fisher said on Tuesday.

"With partners like the EU, United Kingdom and Canada, we continue to coordinate tools of economic pressure in support of the Belarusian people and to hold regime actors accountable for their abuses," Fisher said during the conversation with Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the Atlantic Council in Washington.

The United States is working with members of civil society, Belarusians in exile and like-minded governments in order to work a broad coalition on Belarus, she said.

Fisher pointed out that the United States is also actively working in international organizations, including the United Nations, to build a maximum pressure campaign against the Belarusian government.

In July 2019, the Russian Ministry of Justice designated the Atlantic Council as an undesirable organization on the territory of Russia, saying its activities pose a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and security of the state.