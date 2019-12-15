UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 'Coordinating Closely' With Allies After North Korea's New Test - State Dept

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

US 'Coordinating Closely' With Allies After North Korea's New Test - State Dept

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) The Unite States has been in close contact with South Korea and Japan after a recent test at the North's satellite launch site, a State Department spokesperson said Saturday.

North Korea's state media said earlier in the day that the late Friday test was crucial for bolstering the country's strategic nuclear deterrent.

"We have seen the reports of a test, and are coordinating closely with our Korean and Japanese allies," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The North Korean state news agency KCNA said that data collected during this and other recent experiments would be used for the development of a strategic weapon which would help overpower the US in case of an acute confrontation.

Related Topics

Nuclear Japan South Korea SITE Media Weapon

Recent Stories

Jubail Island Investment Company awards AED80m inf ..

48 minutes ago

Winners of Dubai Women’s Triathlon honoured

48 minutes ago

Prime Minister has internationalised Kashmir issue ..

2 hours ago

Stendel suffers terrible start at Hearts

2 hours ago

'We're just too safe': Lampard lashes Chelsea afte ..

2 hours ago

Toulouse march on as Saracens subdue Munster in Ch ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.