WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The United States is closely coordinating with Ukraine on its request for cluster bombs while Kiev offered assurances that the munitions would be used responsibly, National Security Council Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat said on Friday.

"We are continuing to coordinate closely with Ukraine, which has requested these (cluster) munitions and offered assurances that they would be using them responsibly," Sloat said during a press briefing.