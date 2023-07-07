Open Menu

US Coordinating Closely With Ukraine On Kiev's Request For Cluster Munitions - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 10:23 PM

The United States is closely coordinating with Ukraine on its request for cluster bombs while Kiev offered assurances that the munitions would be used responsibly, National Security Council Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat said on Friday

"We are continuing to coordinate closely with Ukraine, which has requested these (cluster) munitions and offered assurances that they would be using them responsibly," Sloat said during a press briefing.

