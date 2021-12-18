US Coordinating With Allies to Address Haitian Security, Political Issues - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The United States is coordinating with international partners through forums such as the International Partners Meeting held on Friday to address security and political challenges in Haiti, State Department Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said.

"This morning (on Friday) I hosted a productive discussion regarding the situation in Haiti among 14 partner countries and several international organizations... The United States convened this group to discuss conditions on the ground in Haiti and identify tangible steps to address Haiti's security, political, and economic challenges," Nichols said.

To that end, Nichol's team at the State Department will establish a working-level international coordination group to align efforts to help Haiti, he added.

The US on Friday led the senior-level virtual International Partners Meeting on Haiti to work on a unified approach to assisting Haiti restore its democratic institutions and prevent the further deterioration of security and economic conditions, the State Department said.

There's broad agreement that the security situation in Haiti is a political challenge and not a military one, Nichols said. The participating nations in the meeting agreed that international support for Haiti's National Police is essential to progress in the country, Nichols added.

The meeting came following news that the 12 remaining Christian missionaries kidnapped in Haiti in October were freed. Nichols said that the news was welcome, but declined to comment on specifics of the US interagency effort to secure their release.