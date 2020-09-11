UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Coordinating With Athens, EU To Assess Needs After Refugee Camp Fire - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

US Coordinating With Athens, EU to Assess Needs After Refugee Camp Fire - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The United States is coordinating with Athens and the European Union to assess needs following the devastating fire at the largest migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in statement.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the fires that consumed the Moria Reception and Identification Center on the Greek island of Lesvos, which has resulted in the further displacement of thousands of refugees and asylum seekers," Ortagus said on Thursday. "The United States is coordinating with the Government of Greece, the European Union, and our humanitarian partners to assess needs, and we continue to provide humanitarian assistance, including critical aid such as food, water, shelter, and protection to vulnerable refugees and migrants in Greece."

A huge blaze destroyed the overcrowded Moria facility in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving nearly 13,000 migrants without shelter.

According to Greek media, the fire could have been caused by arson. The fire broke out after reports emerged that 35 residents of the camp had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Following the blaze, the EU and the UNHCR have already announced their readiness to provide Greece with necessary support on the ground and help the country's government in dealing with the aftermath of the fire. In addition, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that EU nations should help Greece, including by relocating refugees across the bloc.

Greece has long been struggling to handle the inflow of migrants and refugees from Turkey, resulting in overcrowded camps that are conducive to fire hazards. The EU remains split over sharing burden of countries of first arrival.

Related Topics

Fire Water Turkey German European Union Split Athens United States Greece Media From Government Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

3 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

2 hours ago

President Alvi highlights relevance of alternative ..

2 hours ago

NAB arrests former inspector E&T, recovers 330 mln ..

2 hours ago

Italy out to harness culture for the restart at Ex ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.