UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Coordination On North Korea Ongoing, Very Active - State Department

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

US Coordination on North Korea Ongoing, Very Active - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) US coordination with allies on denuclearizing North Korea is very active and ongoing, State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Friday.

"I would not put a timeline on when you might see the next step in this process, but that coordination is ongoing, it is very active," Price said during a telephonic press briefing.

"We're in close contact and touch with our partners and allies."

US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the North Korea issue with their counterparts across the world, he added.

Related Topics

World Price North Korea

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

31 minutes ago

Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on A ..

1 hour ago

Italy's Draghi Arrives at Presidential Palace Ahea ..

13 minutes ago

Italian President Accepts Ministers' List From Dra ..

13 minutes ago

Italy tightens virus curbs as variant fears rise

13 minutes ago

UK Supreme Court Allows Nigerian Farmers to Sue Sh ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.