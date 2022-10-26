US Coordinator to Travel to Lebanon to Finalize Maritime Deal With Israel - State Dept.

US Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein will travel to Lebanon on Wednesday to finalize the agreement to establish a permanent maritime boundary between Lebanon and Israel, according to a release

"In Beirut, Hochstein will meet with President Michel Aoun, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Najib Mikati to extend his gratitude to each for the consultative and open spirit demonstrated throughout the negotiations," the release stated.

Hochstein will then travel to Naqoura in southern Lebanon to take the final steps to bring the agreement into force.

Israel and Lebanon will then submit maritime coordinates to the United Nations in the presence of the US. Hochstein will then travel to Israel where he will meet with Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

The US-brokered deal demarcates maritime Mediterranean Sea border for the first time between Israel and Lebanon, which technically remain at war. It will also set up an arrangement for both countries to receive royalties from Total's exploration of a shared offshore gas field.