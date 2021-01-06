US Coronavirus Case Tally Tops 21 Million - Johns Hopkins University

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has surpassed 21 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US case tally amounts to 21,042,929, with 357,132 deaths, the university said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020.