US Coronavirus Case Tally Tops 23 Million - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has surpassed 23 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US case tally amounts to 23,029,450, with 383,939 deaths, the university said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020.