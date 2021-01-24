UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Coronavirus Case Tally Tops 25 Million - Johns Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 09:20 PM

US Coronavirus Case Tally Tops 25 Million - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease in the United States has reached 25,003,695, with 417,538 fatalities, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world. The majority of COVID-19-related fatalities have been confirmed in the US states of New York (42,134), California (36,861), Texas (47,725), Florida (25,164), and New Jersey (20,934).

US authorities have begun vaccination campaigns across the country, however numerous side effects and dozens of vaccination-related deaths have already been reported.

Related Topics

World New York Florida United States Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

1 hour ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

1 hour ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,044

3 hours ago

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature comes to J ..

3 hours ago

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.