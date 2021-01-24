US Coronavirus Case Tally Tops 25 Million - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease in the United States has reached 25,003,695, with 417,538 fatalities, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world. The majority of COVID-19-related fatalities have been confirmed in the US states of New York (42,134), California (36,861), Texas (47,725), Florida (25,164), and New Jersey (20,934).

US authorities have begun vaccination campaigns across the country, however numerous side effects and dozens of vaccination-related deaths have already been reported.