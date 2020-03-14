The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States as of Saturday stands at 2,226 with 532 new cases, but the US has not yet reached its peak, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a briefing in the White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States as of Saturday stands at 2,226 with 532 new cases, but the US has not yet reached its peak, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a briefing in the White House.

"We have not yet reached our peak.

Now, we will see more suffering and death predominantly ... among the vulnerables in our society... but built in that is a challenge, and the challenge is that we still have the opportunity to influence the course of that curve," Fauci told reporters at the White House briefing room.

Fauci went on to applause Trump's decision to declare a state of emergency which he said effectively meant "all systems go" with regards to tackling the virus' spread.