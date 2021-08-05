UrduPoint.com

US Coronavirus Cases Up 43%, Hospitalizations Up 41% From Week Before - CDC

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 09:26 PM

US Coronavirus Cases Up 43%, Hospitalizations Up 41% From Week Before - CDC

The US authorities have reported a 43 percent increase in the number of new coronavirus cases, hospital admissions and deaths over the past seven days, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The US authorities have reported a 43 percent increase in the number of new coronavirus cases, hospital admissions and deaths over the past seven days, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday.

"Yesterday, CDC reported 103,445 new cases of COVID-19. Our seven day average is about 89,463 cases per day.

This represents an increase of 43 percent from the prior seven day average," Walensky said during a press briefing.

Walensky said the seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 7348 per day, an increase of about 41 percent from the prior seven day period.

"And seven day average of daily deaths have also increased to 381 per day, an increase of more than 39 percent from the previous seven day period," she said.

Related Topics

From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Belarusian Sprinter Timanovskaya Surprised Her Sto ..

Belarusian Sprinter Timanovskaya Surprised Her Story Turned Into 'Political Scan ..

55 seconds ago
 17 athletes to represent UAE in Abu Dhabi Grand Sl ..

17 athletes to represent UAE in Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour in Mia ..

27 minutes ago
 US Not Decided On Vaccination Requirement for Fore ..

US Not Decided On Vaccination Requirement for Foreign Travelers - White House

57 seconds ago
 Danish Media Reports Claiming Russian Nuclear Subm ..

Danish Media Reports Claiming Russian Nuclear Submarine Lost Propulsion Not True ..

58 seconds ago
 Development of South Punjab top priority of govt: ..

Development of South Punjab top priority of govt: Minister

1 minute ago
 Lions' Owens hails 'unbelievable' Furlong ahead of ..

Lions' Owens hails 'unbelievable' Furlong ahead of series decider

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.