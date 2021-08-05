US Coronavirus Cases Up 43%, Hospitalizations Up 41% From Week Before - CDC

The US authorities have reported a 43 percent increase in the number of new coronavirus cases, hospital admissions and deaths over the past seven days, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday

"Yesterday, CDC reported 103,445 new cases of COVID-19. Our seven day average is about 89,463 cases per day.

This represents an increase of 43 percent from the prior seven day average," Walensky said during a press briefing.

Walensky said the seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 7348 per day, an increase of about 41 percent from the prior seven day period.

"And seven day average of daily deaths have also increased to 381 per day, an increase of more than 39 percent from the previous seven day period," she said.