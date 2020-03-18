UrduPoint.com
US Coronavirus Death Toll Approaches 100 - Johns Hopkins Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Almost 100 people have so far died from the coronavirus in the United States, Johns Hopkins University's real-time tracking map revealed.

The US death toll has reached 97 and there are a total of 5,894 cases recorded, according to the updated data on Tuesday.

Washington state leads with 50 deaths followed by New York with 12 and California with 11.

Worldwide there are now more than 196,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in at least 150 states including over 7,800 deaths and 80,000 recoveries.

