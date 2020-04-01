UrduPoint.com
US Coronavirus Death Toll May Total From 100,000 To 2.2 Million People - White House

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 06:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in the United States may range from 100,000 people in the good and up to 2.2 million people in the worst-case scenario, according to expert materials released on Tuesday by the White House.

The favorable scenario involves "intervention", that is, measures by the authorities to reduce the negative consequences of the pandemic. In this case, the mortality rate will be 100,000-240,000 people.

Should there be no intervention, mortality will be 1.

5-2.2 million people.

In addition, experts predicted that the peak of mortality from COVID-19 in the United States would occur on April 15 - a total of 2,214 people may die on that day.

Then mortality will decline, reaching by June 1 a level of about 250 deaths per day and less than 100 deaths by July 1.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has registered more than 188,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, and over 3,800 people have died.

