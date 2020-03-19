UrduPoint.com
US Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 150, Over 10,000 Cases Confirmed - Health Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the United States has reached 150 with an excess of 10,400 people confirmed positive for contracting the virus in all 54 states and territories, the Centers or Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Thursday.

The CDC said 150 people have died from COVID-19, an increase of 35 on Wednesday's figure with the total number of cases rising to 10,442.

The Coronavirus Research Center at Johns Hopkins University put the total number of US deaths so far at 154 and said almost half - 68 - occurred in the northwestern state of Washington.

The CRC put the total number of confirmed cases in the United States at 10,755.

