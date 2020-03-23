UrduPoint.com
US Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 400 With Over 33,000 Cases - Centers For Disease Control

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 10:42 PM

US Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 400 With Over 33,000 Cases - Centers for Disease Control

The number of fatalities from the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the United States has hit the 400 mark with more than 33,000 cases confirmed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The number of fatalities from the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the United States has hit the 400 mark with more than 33,000 cases confirmed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday.

Total cases had reached 33,404 and total deaths stood at exactly 400, the CDC said in a statement.

According to Johns Hopkins University's real-time COVID-19 tracker, 41,026 cases had been confirmed in the United States with 485 fatalities by Monday afternoon local time.

US states and cities across the country have closed down non-essential businesses, ordered teleworking and have even issued stay-at-home orders to contain the outbreak.

