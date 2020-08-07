US Coronavirus Death Toll Rises Above 160,000 People - Johns Hopkins University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in the United States, has surpassed 160,000, Johns Hopkins University says.

The exact death toll stood at 160,090 as of 02:00 GMT on Friday.

The United States has confirmed 4,881,974 coronavirus cases, with 1,598,624 people having recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The US remains the worst-hit nation, both in terms of the number of cases and the death toll.